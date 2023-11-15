Courteney Cox remembers Matthew Perry: “I miss you every day”

After Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox also broke the silence on social media by remembering her friend and colleague Matthew Perry, who passed away last October 28 due to suspected drowning.

The actress, in fact, posted a video of the series Friends, who sees her right next to her colleague. “I am grateful for every moment spent with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Courteney Cox wrote.

The interpreter then revealed a background regarding the series and the characters they played: “When you work with someone as closely as I do with Matthew, there are thousands of moments that you wish you could share. For now, here’s one of my favorites.”

“Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night stand in London. But due to the public’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started shooting, he whispered a funny line to me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and kind,” Courteney Cox concluded on hers profile Instagram.

Yesterday, Tuesday 14 November, it was Matt LeBlanc who remembered his missing friend. “Matthew, it is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to you. The moments spent together are honestly among the best moments of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I will never forget you. Never. Open your wings and fly brother you are finally free. Much love. And I think you keep the 20 dollars you owe me,” the actor wrote on social media.

Previously, however, all the actors of FriendsMatt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, expressed their sorrow in a joint note.

“We are completely devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we will take a moment to grieve and process this loss. Over time we will say more, as and when we can. Now, our thoughts and love are with Matty’s family, his friends and everyone who loved him around the world.”