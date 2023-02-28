With her best friends. This is how the actress, producer, director and businesswoman Courteney Cox (58 years old, Alabama, USA) has decided to uncover her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this Monday, February 27. A ceremony that her co-stars in the series have not missed friends, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow and also attended by actress Laura Dern, with whom Courtney Cox has been friends for decades, to the point that they have celebrated Christmas Eve together on more than 10 occasions. Also present was her 18-year-old daughter Coco Arquette, the result of her marriage to actor David Arquette, whom she divorced in 2012, and her current partner, musician Johnny McDaid, with whom the actress has been dating since 2013. During her Thank you speech, before unveiling the star, Cox had a few words of thanks for her friends: “I love you very much and it’s great that you came here, in public, just like we do so many times in private.” About her co-stars on the hit 90s sitcom, Cox has referred to them as “family” in statements to the magazine. People: “They are wonderful friends and they are family. We are like sisters”.

The tribute began with the intervention of Laura Dern, who told how Cox and she met on a plane: “When we landed we knew we had found a sister.” Dern praised Cox’s sincerity and directness, adding that “it’s not always easy, but it makes you better to know her and work with her and, if you’re really lucky, you come to love her.”

Laura Dern, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow during the act in which Cox has discovered his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. LEON BENNETT (Getty)

Then came the turn of Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, who together with Cox became one of the most emblematic female trios of nineties fiction, the one formed by Rachel, Phoebe and Monica in the series friends. “Thanks to Courteney, we were able to create one of the closest, most loving and most beloved casts in television history,” said Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe on Friends. “We are deeply proud to meet you. You are the definition of a beautiful, talented, and most importantly, truly good human being. Thank you for enriching our lives.” “To be a friend of Courteney is to be a family of Courteney,” added Aniston. “She is responsible for all of that. From the very beginning, when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, and interested in learning all about you, and as fans we want to thank you for making us laugh. You are one of the funniest human beings on planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke.”

Finally, it was Cox herself who took the floor to confess that, in reality, she hates speaking in public and that is why she remained “clinging to Lisa and Jennifer.” She also confessed that her acting debut, contrary to what people usually believe, was not in the video clip dancing in the dark Bruce Springsteen in 1984, but at the age of 12, when he had a small role in the play The King and I in high school. Cox also spoke about her beginnings in Hollywood, when she was about to give up on her dream of becoming an actress: she had exhausted all her savings when she received a call from her father, who tried to convince her to return to Alabama and take a job. as a pool salesperson: “The next day, they gave me a role in family ties”, he confessed.

Courteney Cox with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. LEON BENNETT (Getty)

Courteney Cox rose to fame in 1987, precisely thanks to a role in the sixth and seventh seasons of family ties, a family comedy released in 1982 starring Michael J. Fox as Alex P. Keaton, a young Republican whose parents, Elyse and Steven Keaton, are ex-hippies from the 1960s. Cox played the girlfriend of Michael J. Fox in the last two seasons of the series, during some twenty episodes that reflected the cultural divide of the eighties, when members of the younger generations rejected the counterculture typical of the youth of their parents and embraced conservative politics.

In 1994, Cox appeared at the casting of the series friendsand although they initially thought of her for the character of Rachel Green, in the end, they gave her the character of the perfectionist Monica Geller. friends it was a huge success, making its six leads superstars for 10 seasons, as well as the highest-paid actors on television. Around this time, Cox also appeared in the teen horror saga screamwhich revived the subgenre slasher, playing the fearless and determined reporter Gale Weathers. It was in this saga that she met her ex-husband, actor David Arquette, who played her fictional romantic interest, police officer Dewey Riley.

Cox can boast of having had one of the most stable careers after the enormous success that was friends. In addition to being an actress, she became an executive producer of both the series dirtreleased in 2007, where she played the ruthless director of a tabloid, as of Cougar Town, released in 2009 and which spanned six seasons, where Cox played a woman who divorces after 40 and enters the universe of dating where she only finds men much younger than her, a performance that earned her a Globes nomination Gold. This series also featured Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry as guest actors. Everything is between friends.