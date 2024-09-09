Parral.- Workers from the civil and family courts joined the demonstrations against the judicial reform, through a peaceful protest outside the headquarters of the Supreme Court in Parral, expressing their dissatisfaction.

The employees of the Judiciary set up camp outside the courts and, without affecting daily activity there, wore a white t-shirt with the legend “without justice there is no future” in support of the various protests that have been generated against judicial reform.

They said the goal was to pressure Mexican senators not to approve the reform, which was approved by the Chamber of Deputies last Wednesday.

They explained that they are trying to avoid the outrage that will be committed in the coming days if the reform is approved, since they considered that this leads to a “basically totalitarian regime.”

“It is part of a totalitarian political project, it is not just revenge, it is the way to be able to carry out this project without counterweights, it is antidemocratic,” they said.