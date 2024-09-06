At the moment, Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer They are two very popular manga and anime titles and because of this they have been the target of piracy and the most aggressive leaks, although it seems that there will finally be consequences.

In recent years, manga and anime content leaks (manganime, animanga) have been really complicated for publishers and animation houses, because information is published at inopportune times that are not scheduled, in addition to, of course, They are not compensated at all and this means a loss for them, since it is based on their own productivity management.

Although anime is in a golden age due to consumption by all types of audiences, leaks, piracy, among other problems, makes The manga and anime industry is going through a really complicated situation that could make its projects unsustainable in the near future.

CODA is an organization that was created in Japan due to the various attacks of illegally revealing informationThe association has among its members the most important animation houses in Japan that seek to protect their information, seeking really strict sanctions to avoid this type of attacks in the future and trying to regulate them now.

On August 20, 2024, a US court issued an order addressing CODA’s concerns. And indeed, allowed the disclosure of information about users who, through accounts like X, share unauthorized information.

There are twelve accounts that published illegal information about Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, a pair of shonen anime that are at the height of their popular success.

Jujutsu Kaisen is about to finish its manga delivery, while Demon Slayer is in production to animate its ending. Hopefully the details of the leaks will be resolved soon and will not affect the productions of our favorite manga and anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why is it important to consume legal manga and anime?

Remember that a manga and an anime are not simple tasks, they require hard work from different people with different specialties, and obviously, each of them has an important role that must also be rewarded. The management of dissemination, translation and editing of the content is something else, on the other hand, Animation houses have even more complex projects that require more hands to work.

Jujutsu Kaisen It is produced by Studio MAPPA and last fall (2023) it sustained a strong controversy due to the exploitation of its animators, this shows the complexity of the industry, however, it seems that Leaks are beginning to affect productions that are concerned with regulating leaks that directly attack the content they plan and sustain for the world in more disturbing ways.

Ultimately, the leaks suggest significant financial losses for the titles — such as Jujutsu Kaisen— and this permeates its success, which causes imbalances for the entire team. It is difficult for a series of such high caliber to be cancelled because of this, but it has happened with smaller titles, which is why, to the extent of your possibilities, try to consume legal content.

