Familiar touches, giggles and little looks: Many fans believe in a romance between Johnny Depp and his lawyer – that’s what insiders say.

Fairfax – The process between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Haerd, who also plays, has been the media event for weeks. Before the circuit court in Fairfax County, Virginia, they fight a post-marital mud fight, the value of which amounts to a total of 150 million US dollars.

Depp is suing his ex for, without giving his name, telling him in an article in the Washington Post accused of domestic violence. Amber Heard’s interrogation began last week. She made serious allegations of rape against her ex. Previously, audio recordings had surfaced in which she admitted hitting Depp, which witnesses also claim.

Of course, the demanding process has not yet been decided and the jury is taking its time until the end of the hearing.

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Fans speculate about relationship with lawyer

But it’s not just the fact that the court hearing seems to be going well for Depp at the moment, which puts the actor in a good mood – but apparently also the lawyer Camille Vasquez from his defense team. Since the trial will be broadcast live on television, fans will of course not miss much. Small glances, gestures or touches of those involved in court are noticed.

You can also see the good relationship between the actor and the 38-year-old lawyer. Many fans already suspect a romance between the two. “Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez are cute together. The great way they say goodbye…” one fan wrote about a video of them touching their arms familiarly as they said goodbye.

There are many video compilations on Instagram and TikTok that glorify their alleged romance and many are also enthusiastic about the two on Twitter. Some comments are: “Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez are such a cute couple”, or “It all looks so romantic”.

Johnny Depp and his lawyer Vasquez: Fans cut romantic videos

Other shots show her handing him his drink, helping him open his pencil case, or pushing her phone charger aside for her. Again and again there are friendly touches on the shoulder or the arms and you can see them giggling together. The chemistry seems right.

Romance between Johnny Depp and his lawyer? Insider denies rumours

But there doesn’t seem to be much to the wishes of the fans. The American online tabloid magazine TMZ destroys the dreams of followers. An unnamed source told opposite TMZthat they are just made-up fan stories. Everyone in his defense team should get along very well with the actor and, in addition to the professional relationship, friendships should also have developed, but nothing more.

She finds him funny and sometimes just can’t help but laugh at some of his comments, they say. But that was about it. Also, Vasquez is with me a Brit who works in the real estate industry. According to the insider, the relationship with her boyfriend is from TMZ apparently “something serious”. The relationship with Depp is purely business. (md)