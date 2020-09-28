A Delhi court on Sunday sent independent journalist Rajiv Sharma, arrested in a spying case under the government secrecy law, to judicial custody. Journalist’s lawyer Adish Aggarwal said that the judge has also sent two co-accused Chinese woman and Nepali person in the case to judicial custody. The lawyer said that while presenting them in the court on Sunday night, the investigating officer said that now there is no need to interrogate the accused in custody.Special Cell of Delhi Police had told that some secret documents related to defense were found near Sharma arrested on 14 September. Police had said that the other two accused were paying large sums of money to Sharma through mask companies. Earlier on Monday, the court extended the police custody of Rajiv Sharma for seven days. Sharma was arrested under the Official Secret Act.

Giving information, the police had said that Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat also extended police custody of two of Sharma’s associates, a Chinese woman and a Nepali citizen, till 28 September. Now on Sunday, all the accused have been sent to judicial custody.