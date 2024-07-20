International court says occupation is “illegal” and orders country to withdraw “as soon as possible”

A ICJ (International Court of Justice) considered this Friday (19.Jul.2024) that the presence of Israel in Palestinian territories in the West Bank is “illegal” and ordered the country to end the occupation “ASAP”. It was the first time the court had issued a ruling on the legality of the occupation in 57 years.



The body, linked to the UN (United Nations), stated that the “Israeli policies and practices amount to the annexation of large parts of Palestinian territory” and that the action represents a violation of international law. However, the decision is not binding. Here is the full (PDF – 704 kB, in English).

“Israel’s sustained abuse of its position as an occupying power, through the annexation and assertion of permanent control over the occupied Palestinian territory and the continued frustration of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, violates fundamental principles of international law and renders Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territory illegal.”says an excerpt from the opinion.

According to the Court, the restrictions imposed by Israel on the Palestinian people are a form of “systemic discrimination based on race, religion or ethnic origin” and the government must repair damage caused by occupation over the years.

The ICJ also advised countries to avoid providing or assisting Israel militarily, so as not to prolong the conflict.

In your profile On X (formerly Twitter), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the decision.

“The Jewish people are not occupants of their own land, including our eternal capital Jerusalem, nor of Judea and Samaria [Cisjordânia]our historic homeland. No absurd opinion in The Hague can deny this historical truth or the legal right of Israelis to live in their own communities in our ancestral home.”he wrote.

The West Bank is internationally recognized as part of Palestinian territory, as is the Gaza Strip. Israel, however, has occupied most of the region since 1967.