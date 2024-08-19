Primorsky Court Upholds Sentence of Black Who Beat Russian Woman

The Primorsky Regional Court has rejected the appeal of the defense of American Gordon Black, who was convicted of theft and beating of a Russian woman. This was reported by a correspondent TASS.

“The lawyer’s appeal is dismissed,” the judge said.

The court found Black guilty of threatening to kill his girlfriend and stealing ten thousand rubles from her, sentencing him to three years and nine months in prison. In the courtroom, the lawyer asked to acquit the soldier of all charges. Black fully supported this position.

An American was detained in Vladivostok for beating a woman and stealing her money in early May. He came to the country from South Korea on his own initiative