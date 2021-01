A Palma court has upheld the case of a woman who was sacked for going into her facebook page 260 times during work-hours at her office in Palma over a short period.

The woman took legal action against her employers after she was dismissed for using her facebook account while she was at work. But the Palma High Court sided with her employers and the case was dismissed.

It is also alleged that she used other social media accounts during work-time.