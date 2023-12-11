The United States Court of Appeals upheld the New York ban on carrying weapons in “sensitive places” such as parks, zoos, bars and theaters, but blocked restrictions on private property and places of worship. The ruling represents the first federal appeals court interpretation of gun transportation since last year's landmark Supreme Court decision expanding gun rights.

Responses to the decision were varied. New York Attorney General Letitia James praised the ruling, noting that it allows the state to enforce most of its new gun control laws, she cited Bloomberg. For her part, the attorney general reiterated the state's commitment to protecting its citizens from gun violence and affirmed that the ruling strengthens New York's ability to safeguard sensitive areas.

Gun rights groups have celebrated parts of the ruling that they considered unconstitutional, especially restrictions on private property and disclosure on social networks. The decision comes in the context of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, signed in July 2022, which was challenged by gun rights groups and New York residents, leading to this decision by the court of appeals.

The ruling removes restrictions on carrying weapons on private property and dissemination on social networks

Sensitive, gun-free locations in New York

The resolution allows New York to maintain its current policies in “sensitive locations” but restricts the new law's reach in other areas.. This case is significant as it is the first to interpret the Supreme Court's decision on gun rights in the context of specific regulations.

Attorney General James highlighted in public statements following the ruling the importance of finding a balance between individual rights and public safety, stressing that the ruling supports the state's efforts to achieve that balance.

The debate over gun control in the United States remains a hot topic, and the recent appeals court decision represents a significant development in this complex issue. Analyst opinions retrieved by The New York Times They consider it likely that the Concealed Carry Improvement Act will continue to be the subject of controversy and more legal challenges in the future have not been ruled out.