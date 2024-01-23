Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/23/2024 – 21:37

The Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP) upheld the conviction imposed on the two men who participated in a protest in front of the building of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in the capital of São Paulo, in May 2020 .

The judges of the Criminal Appeal Panel denied a request from the Public Defender's Office to reverse the first instance sentence and maintained the sentence of 19 days in semi-open prison.

“The war sentence does not deserve repair, as it exhaustively analyzed the evidence collected, which indicated, without a doubt, the occurrence of the contravention described in the complaint”, justified judge Waldir Calciolari, rapporteur of the case, in his vote.

Engineer Antonio Carlos Bronzeri and freelancer Jurandir Alencar were convicted of disturbing the peace. The two were arrested and spent 49 days in preventive detention.

The demonstration took place in May 2020, at the height of the pandemic, in the Pinheiros neighborhood, west of São Paulo. At the time, protesters used a loudspeaker to call the minister a “scoundrel”, “rogue”, “communist”, “tramp”, “traitor” and “PCC lawyer”. The military police officers who responded to the incident also reported having heard threats against Moraes.

In testimony, the minister stated that he was threatened and that he needed to reinforce security after the episode. He also reported that hostilities and threats extended to his family and neighbors.

The protesters' appeal was analyzed in the virtual plenary of the Court of Justice in a trial that concluded this Monday (22).

“The words of the victim, the witnesses and the reports attached to the case are more than enough to lead to the incrimination, due to the disturbance to the residents of the victim’s residential condominium and surrounding areas”, concluded the magistrates.

WITH THE WORD, ANTONIO AND JURANDIR

The report contacted the Public Defender's Office, which represents the protesters, and was still awaiting a response until this text was published, which did not occur. The space is open for manifestation.