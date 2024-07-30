Igor Sauceda is accused of intentional homicide; images suggest that the accident on Monday (29.Jul) was intentional, says judge

The Court of Justice of São Paulo decided on the afternoon of Tuesday (July 30, 2024) to convert the arrest of Igor Ferreira Sauceda to preventive. Sauceda, driver of the Porsche that ran over and killed motorcyclist Pedro Kaique Ventura Figueiredo on Monday (July 29), was detained in flagrante delicto. The case is now being treated as intentional homicide.

With the decision, the man will be sent to a prison unit while he awaits trial in the case. The police continue to investigate the case.

According to the newspaper The globeduring a custody hearing held at the Barra Funda Criminal Court, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (30.Jul), judge Vivian Brenner de Oliveira said that there was no evidence of “any irregularity” in flagrant arrest, justifying the conversion to preventive detention.

The judge also stated that Sauceda’s conduct was “marked gravity and dangerousness”. She highlighted that the images analyzed by the Court “They are clear and demonstrate that the defendant used his vehicle as a real weapon”.

“From the images, it is possible to see that the defendant chased the victim and that the chase only ended when he hit the victim”said the judge.

“Although this is not the time to analyze the merits, given the defense’s allegations, the fact is that the version that the defendant acted out of fear and that it was all an accident cannot be sustained.”wrote Brenner de Oliveira.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The incident took place on Avenida Interlagos, in the southern part of the city of São Paulo, when the man, driving a yellow Porsche, had a disagreement with Figueiredo. According to reports, the motorcyclist, who was returning from work as a food delivery man, had bumped into the vehicle’s rearview mirror, which started the argument.

Sauceda’s defense claims that the accident occurred while he was trying to talk to Figueiredo about the damage caused to the car. The motorcyclist’s family and security camera footage suggest that the act was intentional, showing the Porsche colliding with the motorcycle at high speed.

Another playboy murders a human being with a Porsche Igor Ferreira Sauceda, 27, was driving the Porsche that ran over and killed motorcyclist Pedro Kaique Ventura Figueiredo, 21. He is a partner in Beco do Espeto, on Avenida Interlagos, in the south of São Paulo. The police… pic.twitter.com/09viXpBEOb — Orestes (@SomenteOrestes) July 29, 2024

THE OTHER SIDE

The documents of the decision of the Court of São Paulo this Tuesday (30th July) are of restricted access to the parties involved and their lawyers.

O Poder360 attempted to contact Carlos Bobadilla Garcia Neto, defense attorney for Igor Ferreira Sauceda, but had not received a response by the time of publication. The space remains open for comment.