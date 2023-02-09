The Justice of Nicaragua last Monday (6) sentenced 15 opponents of the dictator Daniel Ortega to the perpetual loss of civil rights, which is unconstitutional in the legislation of the Central American country. The information was published by the portal infobae.

In addition to the loss of civil rights, the defendants received sentences of ten years in prison and payment of fines. In this way, none of them will be able to run until the end of their lives for public office and in elections.

Among those convicted by the judge of the Second Criminal Section, Nadia Tardencilla, are four priests, two seminarians and a cameraman for the crimes of “conspiracy to attack national integrity”, “treason” and “spreading false news”.

The priests Ramiro Tijerino Chávez, rector general of the Juan Pablo II University, José Luis Díaz Cruz, vicar of the Cathedral of Matagalpa, Sadiel Antonio Eugarrios Cano, former vicar of that cathedral, and Raul Antonio Vega, as well as seminarians Darvin Leiva Mendoza and Melkin Centeno and cameraman Sergio Cadena Flores.

All of these defendants are part of the team of Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, Bishop of Matagalpa, also judicially indicted for the same crimes. In some of these cases, the judge’s decision was made after sentencing due to requests from the Public Ministry of Nicaragua.

The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH) posted on Twitter that the arrest of the religious by the Ortega regime was “a merciless attack against the clergy in Nicaragua”.

Other sentences of loss of civil rights have been applied in recent months in Nicaragua: these were the cases of Father Óscar Benavidez, parish priest of Mulukukú, who was sentenced to ten years in prison and paid a fine of around US$ 1,400, and by farmer Fredys Antonio Laguna Serrano.

“These were condemnatory sentences that had already been annulled by the Supreme Court of Justice in a definitive way, and they do that [condenação em cortes inferiores]. Such a thing has never been seen. Many people call me from abroad to ask if this is really happening in Nicaragua, because it is a legal aberration,” said human rights defender Vila Núñez to Infobae.

The Penal Code of Nicaragua defines that the loss of civil rights can only be imputed for the same period as the sentence. In cases of crimes such as “attack to national integrity” or “treason”, the maximum penalty is 15 years in prison.

As of January 31 of this year, Nicaragua had 245 political prisoners. In most of these cases, Justice denied the defendants’ right to choose their own defense and forced them to be represented by public defenders.