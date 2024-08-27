Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) of twisting the law by admitting a last-minute attempt by the PAN to reverse the qualified majority of Morena and its allies in the Chamber of Deputies.

Last Friday, Minister Norma Piña gave rise to the contradiction of criteria between the Court and the Electoral Tribunal, denounced by the national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés, who challenged the overrepresentation of Morena and its allies.

On Tuesday, López Obrador said that the Court does not have the authority to rule on this issue, which is merely of an electoral nature. “It could be the same (as in the case of Grupo Salinas), but that is even more absurd because, according to what I have been told, the PAN is presenting a motion to the Supreme Court opposing what the INE council has already decided and what the Electoral Tribunal could decide,” he said.

“Therefore, without having the authority, the Court, completely twisting the law or, better said, violating the entire legal framework, accepts an appeal from the PAN that it is not responsible for addressing or resolving.”

López Obrador said that it is not up to the ministers to deal with matters related to the election, so Piña should not have accepted the appeal. “She does not have the authority, but, in order not to reject it, the most prudent thing to do, in accordance with the law, would be: ‘we do not have the authority’. What is the Court for? If the Court is the last instance in electoral matters, it is part of the nervousness, anger and ridicule,” he said. The Chief Executive called on Minister Piña and the PAN leaders to calm their spirits and prevent the institutions from being affected by their outbursts. “Does Piña consider it a challenge to accept it?” he was asked at his morning press conference at the National Palace. “No, no, no, I think they should calm down, because they are affecting themselves and the institutions they represent with this behavior, with these outbursts. Politics means self-limitation, it is prudence. Even if you have a hot heart, a cold head, take a deep breath, calm down,” he replied. If it proceeds, the jurisprudence that the Court’s Plenary ends up issuing would be obligatory for the Electoral Tribunal, but for it to affect the composition of the Chamber that is about to be approved, it would have to be issued no later than next Thursday’s session of the Plenary of the highest court. Electoral matters are a priority over any other matters that the Court deals with, which would not be resolving how the seats from the last election should be assigned, since it does not have the authority to do so, but rather establishing the criteria with which the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation would have to resolve.