O TJMG (Court of Justice of Minas Gerais) suspended, on Tuesday (10.Oct.2023), the refund of airline tickets and travel packages purchased with credit cards by 123Milhas customers.

Judge Claudia Helena Batista, rapporteur of the company’s judicial recovery case, ordered the banks to release all of the company’s blocked amounts with the return requests.

123Milhas filed an appeal after the decision to suspend the promotional line, alleging that customers unduly challenged purchases.

For the judge, the restitution is subject to the effects of the judicial recovery plan, being considered “undue” at the moment, since “they violate the principle of parity between creditors”.

The decision also suspended the assignment and acquisition of credit card sales that 123Milhas entered into in 2020 with Banco do Brasil, aiming to obtain cash.

In her analysis, the judge of the 1st Business Court of the District of Belo Horizonte assumed that a large part of the company’s revenue depends on these resources “so that the rationalization of its destination, with the active participation of Banco do Brasil, Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) and the Ministry of Justice, proves to be vital for the future of the uplift project”.

CASE 123 MILES

On August 18 of this year, 123Milhas announced the temporary suspension of issuing tickets for a promotional line scheduled for departure from September to December 2023.

“Due to the persistence of adverse market circumstances, beyond our control, the PROMO line has been temporarily suspended and we will not issue tickets scheduled for departure from September to December 2023”the travel company wrote in statement.

In testimony at the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the Financial Pyramids on September 6, the company’s partner Ramiro Júlio Soares Madureira blamed the market’s behavior for the cancellation of ticket issuance.

“We believe that the cost of the ‘Promo’ [modalidade que sofreu cortes] would decrease over time […] A trend that we projected at the time and that turned out to be precisely the opposite. Contrary to what we predicted, the market has permanently behaved as if it were in high season”he told deputies.

