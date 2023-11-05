Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/11/2023 – 18:22

The São Paulo Court ordered the suspension of the public hearing in the São Paulo Legislative Assembly scheduled for this Monday, 6th, on the bill that authorizes the São Paulo Government to privatize Sabesp.

The request for an injunction, accepted by judge Raphael Augusto Cunha, argues that the president of Alesp, André do Prado (PL), gave a tight deadline for publicizing the public hearing, making it difficult for all potential interested parties to participate.

“Indeed, there is sufficient fumus boni iuris (sign of good law), since the announcement of the public hearing was published on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at the DOE, scheduling it for the November 6th, Monday, the first working day after these days of recess, apparently in violation of the Constitutional Principles of Legality, Transparency, Publicity, Information, Popular Participation, and the New Tender Law”, says the judge.

In the preliminary decision, the judge also orders Alesp to publicize the public hearing at least eight working days in advance.

The popular action was filed by state deputy Luiz Cláudio Marcolino (PT), by the president of the Bank Workers Union of São Paulo, Neiva Ribeiro, and by the vice-president of CUT-SP, Ivone Silva, represented by lawyer Maximiliano Garcez, from Advocacia Garcez .

According to Maximiliano Garcez, “the hasty call for the public hearing is just one of several illegalities that have permeated the attempted illegal privatization of Sabesp, and which will be the subject of other legal measures in order to defend the public interest and the rights of the population of São Paulo”.

According to authors Luiz Cláudio Marcolino, Neiva Ribeiro and Ivone Silva, “the Sabesp privatization process, in addition to being extremely harmful to the population of São Paulo, has been carried out in an accelerated manner and without allowing adequate debate on the part of society. The lawsuit filed is just one chapter of our fight in defense of public property and water and sanitation as a right and not as a commodity.”

Seeking to speed up the vote on the privatization of Sabesp in Alesp, deputies allied with governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) created, last week, a parliamentary front in support of the measure to organize the government’s discourse on the subject and counter opposition arguments, which gained evidence with the strike against the proposal at the beginning of the month. The objective of Tarcísio’s government is to approve the project by the end of the year.