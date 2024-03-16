Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/16/2024 – 15:04

Meta, which manages Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, won an appeal in court that allows the company to continue using its brand in Brazil. Judge Heraldo de Oliveira, from the São Paulo Court of Justice, suspended the effects of a previous decision that prevented the technology conglomerate from using the name “Meta” in the country.

At the end of February, the São Paulo Court had given Meta 30 days to stop using the name in Brazil. The daily fine for non-compliance had been set at R$100,000. The decision had been taken by the 1st Chamber of Business Law of the Court of Justice at the request of a Brazilian company, also in the technology segment, which has held the trademark registration since 2008, granted by the National Institute of Intellectual Property (INPI).

When analyzing Meta's appeal, judge Heraldo de Oliveira, president of the private law section of the TJ-SP, considered that there is a risk of damage that would be difficult to repair if the company was forced to comply with the previous decision and stop using the brand, a since there is the possibility of reversing the case in higher courts.

“The risk of irreparable damage or damage that is difficult to repair arises from the losses that would be caused by compliance, from the outset, with the determination that the appellant (Goal) cease the use of registered trademarks containing the term 'META' and provide postings on its communication channels and sending letters to public bodies, within thirty calendar days, considering the possibility of reversal of r. (respectable) decision attacked, by E. (Egregia) Superior Court”, decided the judge, on Friday, the 15th.