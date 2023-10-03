The 29th Civil Court of the District of Belo Horizonte decided to suspend compensation of R$20 million to Facebook users who had their data leaked. The company filed an appeal against the decision given in August this year, which guaranteed R$5,000 for each user who had their data leaked and took action in a special court. There is still a collective appeal in the case.

As shown by the This is Moneythe Minas Gerais Court ordered the social network to pay compensation for collective moral damage after leaking information from its users.

However, the appeal presented by Facebook caused the TJMG to suspend the decision. According to magistrate Geraldo David Camargo, the leaked information is not sensitive personal data, but just common data. For the judge, it must be proven that actual damage occurred, in accordance with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

Sensitive data is information that allows the user to be directly or indirectly identified: name, CPF, ID, driver’s license, passport, telephone number, address, email and IP address, for example. See also European cryptocurrency industry steps up efforts to influence EU policy

The initial request was filed by the Institute for Collective Defense, which will appeal the decision. The body respects the recommendations, as shown in the note, but states that some technical issues were not considered in the decision. check out here the full note.



