Tenants of a subsided building in Amsterdam may not be evicted from their homes. This has been decided by the court in the cases that residents brought against their landlord in March and April.

Because approximately one million buildings in the Netherlands have an increased risk of subsidence, the matter is relevant to more tenants, says the Woonbond. The tenants suspect the owner of deliberately not intervening in the, according to them, gradual subsidence, in order to be able to demolish the building that has been stripped of tenants in favor of a more lucrative new-build complex with nineteen instead of twelve homes.

Residents Agnes Zuiker (61) and Fleur Welters (41) had to leave their apartments in the summer of 2021 after the municipality closed the building due to the risk of collapse. Since then they have been living in ‘temporary’ homes.

The court verdicts put an end to owner Dewbell and manager Rappange’s plan to demolish their three collapsed buildings at numbers 70, 72 and 74 and build an apartment complex instead. The judges ordered Dewbell to start foundation repair before May 26 to renovate Zuiker and Welter’s homes at number 70. A penalty of EUR 500 per day of delay is imposed. Dewbell also has to pay for the storage costs of Welter’s belongings that could not be taken to her temporary, smaller home after the subsidence.

Exceptional procedure

The owner terminated the contracts of Zuiker and Welter in early 2022 through an ‘extrajudicial dissolution’. The judges write in the judgment that this procedure is only permitted in exceptional cases. The rented property must have been damaged to such an extent that due to high repair costs the landlord cannot ‘reasonably’ be required to return the property to a habitable condition.

That is precisely the situation from the owner’s point of view. The building in which Zuiker and Welter live – Dewbell’s lawyer argued – has sagged to such an extent due to poorly executed work further on that it must be regarded as ‘entirely destroyed’. As a structural engineer employed by Dewbell illustrated during the court hearing: “A bowl of soup overflows when you put it on the table.” Conclusion: demolition and new construction is more obvious than renovation.

The judges do not agree with the argument that the property can no longer be saved. They find it “not incomprehensible” that the owner wants to opt for an “economically more advantageous and sustainable alternative,” but state that Dewbell “must not ignore the legal protection that is due to tenants.”

Moreover, the judges do not exclude that ‘part of the costs to be incurred are related to overdue maintenance’. That is why the extrajudicial dissolution has been declared invalid in both, almost identical, judgments. Dewbell must now fulfill his obligation as a landlord by restoring Zuiker and Welter’s homes.

Wiping out tenants

The Woonbond, the representative of tenants, states through a spokesperson that the case is relevant to more tenants in the Netherlands. “The ruling confirms that property owners are entering a dead end if they think they can get rid of tenants by neglecting their maintenance in such a way that the house is declared uninhabitable.”

The !Woon foundation, which assists Amsterdam tenants in legal disputes with their landlords, also endorses the importance of the case. Other tenants in similar circumstances will soon be able to refer to this ruling. “It will strengthen the position of tenants in similar issues. And landlords will understand that they cannot just brush tenants out of their plans.”

Rob Rappange, on behalf of the manager of the buildings, says that in both judgments “there are enough starting points for an appeal”. They do not yet know whether Rappange and owner Dewbell will also do so. It is also unclear whether the demolition of buildings 72 and 74 will continue after the rulings. The tenants who lived in those buildings agreed last year to the extrajudicial dissolution of their lease.