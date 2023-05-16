The squatters who have been occupying a building belonging to Russian billionaire Arkady Volozj in Amsterdam since October last year are allowed to stay for the time being. That has the Amsterdam court determined on Tuesday in summary proceedings brought against them by the businessman and founder of the search engine Yandex, which is on the European sanctions list. He demanded the evacuation of the building on Vossiusstraat in Amsterdam South.

The court does not agree with Volozh’s demand because he is not allowed to use the building because of the sanctions. His argument that he wants to complete the renovation of the house, which was in progress when the building was squatted, also does not hold up: the sanctions do not allow renovation work. According to the court, eviction of the squatters in this situation would therefore lead to ‘unjustified vacancy’. So they can stay for now.

Yet the squatters are not unscathed: they regularly organize meetings with many people in the building, while it is not suitable for that. Squatters are also not allowed to cause nuisance. The court warns them that they can still be evicted “if they act contrary to the residential purpose of the building and/or cause structural nuisance”.

Communication error

There was already commotion about the building, when in October last year an investigation by NRC and the Green Amsterdammer it turned out that the billionaire owns a building in Amsterdam. Because Volozj bought the property through a company in the British Virgin Islands, the property remained hidden from the Dutch authorities for a long time. That was problematic because Volzoj had been on the European sanctions list since June and EU member states must freeze all assets of sanctioned Russians.

On September 1, Volozh reported his possession on his own initiative, but due to a communication error between various ministries, the report did not reach the right counter for a long time. Not until more than a month after the notification, and two days after the publication of NRC, it was frozen. That means that the Russian businessman is not allowed to sell or rent the house. He is also not allowed to have maintenance carried out on his house.

A few weeks later, the squatters moved into the building. In an earlier statement, they wrote that they occupied the property because “the rights of billionaires, who see our cities as investments, are better protected than those of vulnerable people who want a roof over their heads.” Another motive is to support “Ukrainian and Russian anarchists fighting against their state.”