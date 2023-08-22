Four criminal cases are pending against the Republican, including an indictment related to attempted voter fraud in the US state of Georgia. The court will now set the bail amount in this case.

A Georgia court has ordered bail of $200,000 following charges against former US President Donald Trump in connection with attempted voter fraud.

Court documents showed on Monday that Trump was not allowed to discuss details of the case with the 18 co-defendants. In addition, he is prohibited from intimidating potential witnesses. According to the document, prosecutor Fani Willis and Trump’s defense attorneys agreed to the conditions formulated by Judge Scott McAfee.

In Georgia, Trump faces extensive charges related to attempted voter fraud in the state’s 2020 presidential election. Willis had stipulated that Trump and the other suspects had to report to authorities at an Atlanta jail by noon on Friday.

She had suggested an indictment reading the week of September 5 and a trial start in March, but it is very possible that this date will be delayed. A total of four criminal cases are pending against the Republican – in addition to Georgia, in Washington, New York and Miami. dpa