Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 20:45

Investors made a lot of money betting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could finally approve an exchange-traded product that directly monitored the value of bitcoin. However, now that such approval appears even closer, making a lot more money could be trickier.

Among this year’s best cryptocurrency trades, one highlight is the narrowing of the gap between the price of bitcoin and the value of the $16 billion tradable vehicle that holds the digital currency, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Earlier this year, GBTC shares were trading at a further 45% discount to the value of the bitcoins backing the shares.

Now, following the U.S. Court of Appeals’ August ruling that the SEC must reconsider rejecting an application to convert GBTC into an exchange-traded fund, the discount has narrowed to about 17%. The combination of bitcoin’s rally this year and the narrowing discount has seen the value of GBTC shares more than double by 2023.

Converting GBTC into an exchange-traded product would allow market makers to arbitrage the discount by redeeming the shares for the underlying bitcoin, causing the two prices to converge. But there are still potentially several steps on the path to conversion, even if that is the direction things are going.

The SEC is now in a 45-day window during which it will have to decide how to respond to the ruling. Even if the agency does not appeal, the court’s final order will provide additional parameters on what further actions may entail. The SEC said in early September that it will now have until mid-October to decide on a separate list of spot bitcoin ETF applications.