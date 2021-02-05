The Babushkinsky District Court of Moscow has begun considering the case of Alexei Navalny (FBK founder, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) about slander against a veteran of the Great Patriotic War. Reported by RIA News…

The injured veteran participates in a court hearing on Navalny via video link. According to the agency, the blogger’s defense was late for the start of the process.

According to the prosecution, on June 2, 2020, Navalny posted a video on his Telegram channel and on his Twitter page, in which 94-year-old veteran Ignat Sergeevich Artemenko expressed his civil position in support of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. In addition to him, the video starred designer Artemy Lebedev, actor Ivan Okhlobystin and Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova. Navalny called its participants corrupt lackeys, shameless people and traitors.

As previously reported, before the start of the hearing, a representative of the British Embassy, ​​as well as cars with license plates of the Polish and French embassies, were noticed at the court.