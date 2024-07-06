Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/05/2024 – 21:17

The Labor Court has convicted the company Química Amparo Ltda. for carrying out a pro-Bolsonaro live broadcast for employees during the 2022 election. The company, which owns the Ypê brand, was accused of carrying out electoral harassment by trying to persuade employees to vote for the reelection of former President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to the Labor Prosecutor’s Office, the group gave a talk to employees after the results of the first round. At that moment, the harassment allegedly occurred. The live broadcast took place on the day that the electoral propaganda for the second round began. The company did not deny the event to the court, but explained that the intention was only to “expose the political scenario” at the time.

The manufacturer was convicted in December 2023 by the Labor Court of Amparo (SP). Last Thursday, the 4th, it was unanimously convicted in the second instance by the 9th Chamber of the Regional Labor Court of the 15th Region (TRT-15), of Campinas (SP).

The decision prohibits Química Amparo Ltda. from carrying out electoral propaganda for any candidate. If it fails to comply with the resolution, it will have to pay a fine of R$100,000. The decision can be appealed.

To the Statethe defendant says it does not comment on ongoing lawsuits, but claims to be non-partisan. “Quimica Amparo does not comment on ongoing lawsuits, but emphasizes that the case will still be assessed by higher authorities. The company is a 100% Brazilian company, non-partisan, and has continued to believe and invest in the country for over 70 years,” it says in a statement.