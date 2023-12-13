Caio Silva was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while another accused was acquitted; Santiago Andrade died in protest in RJ in 2014

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro condemned in the early hours of this Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) Caio Silva de Souza for the death of Santiago Andrade, a cameraman killed in a protest in Rio de Janeiro, in 2014, after being hit by a firecracker. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison under an initially closed regime.

The other person accused of the crime, tattoo artist Fábio Raposo Barbosa, was acquitted by the sentencing council of the 3rd Jury Court of Rio de Janeiro. The sentence was handed down by judge Tula Correa de Mello after a trial lasting almost 12 hours.

“Fábio and Caio had been accused of the crime of intentional homicide by using an explosive. However, the jurors concluded that there was no intention to kill the victim, which led to the crime being disqualified. With this, the jurisdiction to judge Caio, who was the one who lit the firecracker, became the responsibility of judge Tula Correa de Mello, who convicted him of the crime of bodily injury followed by death”, states the TJRJ.

The accused were imprisoned between 2014 and 2015, but remain free. After the trial, Caio's defense stated that they will appeal the decision for the established sentence, while Fábio declared that justice had been done.

Santiago was a cameraman for TV Bandeirantes. On February 6, 2014, he was hit by a firecracker while covering a demonstration against the increase in bus fares in Rio, in the city center. He died 4 days later in the hospital.