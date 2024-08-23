Businessman Drozdov in Primorye given five years for bankruptcy of Hyatt general contractor

The court has sentenced businessman Oleg Drozdov, the general contractor for the construction of five-star Hyatt hotels in Vladivostok, to five years in prison in a case of deliberate bankruptcy, the Primorye prosecutor’s office said. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

“Oleg Drozdov has been convicted of deliberately bankrupting the organization, the general contractor for the Hyatt construction,” the statement said. He was given five years in prison, a fine of 150,000 rubles, and a three-year ban on engaging in activities related to building construction.

In June 2019, the Frunzensky District Court of Vladivostok sentenced Drozdov to seven years in prison. At that time, he was involved in a case of embezzlement of 300 million rubles during the construction of one of the APEC summit facilities.

