He was sentenced to 10 months in prison for having said at the CPMI on January 8 that the former president “wiretapped” STF minister Alexandre de Moraes

The Federal District Court has convicted the Vaza Jato hacker, Walter Delgatti, of slander against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the decision, Judge Omar Dantas Lima set a sentence of 10 months and 20 days in prison.

At the CPMI (Joint Parliamentary Inquiry Commission) on January 8, Delgatti said that Bolsonaro “wiretapped” STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes. The hacker’s defense said it will appeal the decision.

For the judge, the characterization of the crime of slander by Delgatti against Bolsonaro was due to him wanting to attribute to the former president a fact that is a crime knowing that the information is false.

Delgatti has been in prison since August 2023 due to another investigation, the invasion of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) electronic systems.

In his testimony to the CPMI on January 8, in August 2023, the hacker reaffirmed that the request to attack the CNJ website had been made by Congresswoman Carla Zambelli (PL-SP). In the commission, Delgatti also stated that Bolsonaro had promised amnesty if he committed any illicit act.