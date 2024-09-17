Court Seizes General Beglov’s Property Worth 49 Million in Bribery Case

The Basmanny Court of Moscow has seized the property of the former deputy head of the Central Customs Administration, General Alexander Beglov, worth tens of millions of rubles in a bribery case. This was reported by RIA Novosti citing court documents.

According to the court ruling, two apartments in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region with a total value of 28 million rubles, a dacha with a plot in the SNT “Rosproekt” in the Moscow region, a share in an apartment in Balashikha together with a parking space and a Volkswagen Tiguan car were seized.

In total, property worth 49 million rubles was seized in the case, as well as funds in an account in one of the Russian banks for an undisclosed amount.

Earlier, it was reported that two high-ranking customs officers were detained in Moscow by FSB officers while receiving a bribe of 50 thousand dollars from entrepreneurs. Beglov and the head of the electronic declaration center of the Central Excise Customs, Colonel Alexander Aleev, were caught red-handed. A criminal case has been opened.