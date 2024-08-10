Argentina’s Justice Department carried out a raid on the apartment of former Argentine President Alberto Fernández in the Puerto Madero neighborhood of Buenos Aires on Friday night (9), which resulted in the seizure of the politician’s cell phone. The operation is part of an investigation launched after former First Lady Fabiola Yañez reported Fernández for domestic violence this week.

The complaint includes photos and screenshots of conversations between the former first lady and Fernández, released by the Argentine portal Infobae on Thursday (8), showing bruises on Yañez’s arms and face.

During the search, carried out by agents of the Argentine Federal Police, the Peronist leader’s cell phone and other electronic devices were seized.

According to the Argentine newspaper Clarionthe procedure aims to verify whether Fernandez continued to seek out the former first lady after receiving notification of the complaint determining that he should not maintain contact with her.