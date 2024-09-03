Court arrests property of GC “Piket” in case of supply of bulletproof vests

The court has seized the assets of the Picket Group of Companies (GC) in the case of the supply of low-quality bulletproof vests for Russian troops. This was reported by RIA Novosti citing court documents.

According to the investigation, OOO GC Piket owns from 25 to 99 percent of shares in the authorized capitals of five companies, three land plots with an area of ​​up to 2.5 thousand square meters, a non-residential building with an area of ​​1265.7 square meters, and funds in more than 20 bank accounts.

As part of the investigation, it was established that the said property was acquired with money obtained through criminal means as payment for the implementation of a contract.

Earlier it became known that in the case of the supply of low-quality bulletproof vests to the Russian Ministry of Defense in the amount of two billion rubles, an article on bribery appeared.

Prior to this, the CEO of the Picket group Andrey Esipov, the head of the security service Mikhail Kalchenko and the financial director Victoria Antonova were arrested in a case of large-scale fraud. Later, four new defendants appeared in the case.

According to the investigation, employees of the Picket Group of Companies stole at least 2.4 billion rubles allocated by the Ministry of Defense under a state contract for the supply of protective equipment. The company supplied the army with at least 20,040 bulletproof vests that did not meet the accepted standards.