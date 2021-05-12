The General Court of the European Union, the penultimate judicial instance of the Union, canceled this Wednesday the decision of the European Commission to require the Government of Luxembourg to collect 250 million euros in unpaid taxes to the American multinational Amazon.

Brussels had accused Luxembourg of allowing, with a fiscal framework, that Amazon did not pay a single euro of taxes on three quarters of its European profits, which it channeled to its European headquarters in the Central European Duchy.

It is also a blow just at the time when the winds reaching Europe were changing from Washington. From a Donald Trump who defended with tooth and nail the tax evasion in Europe of his multinationals to a Joe Biden who intends to agree with the richest countries, including Europeans, minimum corporate taxes to make these companies pay taxes at a level they never paid.

The sentence is a severe blow in the fight of the Competition Commissioner, Margrete Vestager, to end the fiscal frameworks that allow multinationals to save hundreds or billions in taxes and alter free competition because these benefits are not obtained by just any company. Vestager is targeting countries such as Luxembourg, Ireland or the Netherlands.

The judges assure, in a first statement that will be followed by the judgment, that the Commission must take into account that “the existence of an advantage can only be appreciated in relation to a tax considered ‘normal’, so that, to determine whether there is a tax advantage, the situation of the beneficiary resulting from the application of the measure in question must be compared with that of the beneficiary in the absence of the measure in question and in application of the ordinary tax regulations ”.

On ordinary spanish: that the Commission did not sufficiently demonstrate that the tax agreement between the Luxembourg Treasury and Amazon gave the company an illegal advantage with respect to others.

More cases

The services of the Directorate-General for Competition of the European Commission also have open investigations in cases such as the agreements between Ikea and Nike with the Dutch Treasury and that of Huhtamäki, a Finnish multinational specialized in the production of packaging and packaging products, with the Luxembourg Treasury.

The case is not the first to be decided by the judges. The European Court has already supported the decision of the European Commission in the case of Fiat-Chrysler in Luxembourg and confirmed that the European Commission is right to use state aid control rules to fight tax deals that allow multinationals to evade taxes.

The judges, on the other hand and as now in the case of Amazon, did not accept similar situations in the cases of Starbucks and especially of ‘Apple’, in which the European Commission had ordered the Irish Treasury to collect 13,000 million euros of taxes unpaid to US technology.

Background

The case of Amazon and Luxembourg against Brussels began in 2017 when the European Commission decided that the Luxembourg Treasury had saved the US company hundreds of millions of euros in taxes on more than three-quarters of its profits in its most important markets. Europeans. Amazon has its European headquarters in the Grand Duchy and there it sent its profits.

The Luxembourg government also appealed the decision of the European Executive – which at that time was directed precisely by the Luxembourgish Jean-Claude Juncker – claiming that its agreement (known as the tax ruling) with Amazon was not contrary to European regulations because it did not give the company no competitive advantage.

Luxembourg wanted to protect Amazon. The company has more than 3,000 employees in the small Central European country and over the years it became one of the largest private generators of employment in a country that barely exceeds 600,000 inhabitants and that has the highest per capita income in the European Union with more than 101,000 euros.

When Vestager announced its decision on Amazon in 2017 it said: “Luxembourg gave illegal tax benefits to Amazon. As a result, almost three-quarters of their profits were not taxed. ” The judges said Wednesday that the commissioner he was wrong.

The European Commission can still appeal to the higher judicial instance, the Court of Justice of the European Union, but only for reasons of law, not of substance. The European fight with Amazon does not end with these trials.

The Commission is also investigating the company for abuse of dominant position in the treatment of the data of the companies that sell on their platform. You have two months and ten days to do it.

