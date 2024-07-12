Almost three months after one of the worst water crises in Mexico City, the local government continues to fail to disclose the results of the samples collected in the homes of people affected by rainwater pollution in the Benito Juárez municipality. To date, the origin of the contamination is not clear, nor are the contaminating agents exactly clear, nor has it been proven to the residents that the water is clean.

The secrecy and lack of clarity surrounding the situation has caused doubts among the affected citizens. When the first complaints arose, the head of government, Martí Batres, ruled out the possibility that the water was contaminated. However, days later, the official acknowledged that they had detected “a substance from the oil family” in the Alfonso XIII well, which supplies the northwestern area of ​​the district. The well was closed and, for a short time, the authorities supplied drinking water in jugs, pipes and washed cisterns and tanks. Afterwards, without giving further explanation, they told the neighbours that the water was now clean.

“Total silence”

“The only thing we have received (from the authorities) in recent months has been omission, that they ignore us. Silence and total secrecy,” Cindy, a resident of the Nápoles neighborhood, one of the most affected by contaminated water, told EL PAÍS. For her, this lack of transparency means that what is happening “must be very serious for them not to say it.” In the meantime, the situation forced her to install a series of filters to try to purify the water that reaches her apartment; although they do not filter hydrocarbons, she adds.

On June 28, the Institute for Transparency, Access to Information, Protection of Personal Data and Accountability (InfoCdMx) urged the Mexico City Water System (Sacmex) to make public the results of the samples taken at a home in the Nápoles neighborhood, considering that not doing so “impacts the right of access to information related to water quality (…) a vital resource for the health and well-being of the population.” This resolution occurred in response to a claim by a person who requested the results of the analysis from the authorities, but only received generic information, such as promotion of government actions, recommendations for water use, and links to YouTube videos; nothing about the requested information. The institute gave the agency 10 business days to respond again to the requester.

This was not the only time the government was asked to make information transparent. In May, a federal judge granted a provisional suspension to a group of affected residents, which required authorities to provide them with all available information on the analyses carried out by Sacmex. But the government has been careful with the information it has made public. In response to a request for information submitted by the digital media Animal Político, Sacmex reserved the results on the contaminated water for a period of three years, considering that exposing them could lead to “erroneous interpretations.”

On July 5, a federal judge granted an injunction to a group of residents, including Laura Ballesteros, who was campaign manager for former presidential candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez. In an interview with EL PAÍS, Ballesteros said that the authorities are obliged to be accountable, to acknowledge what caused the contamination and thus be able to provide “guarantees of non-repetition and reparation of the damage to the affected population.” Something that has not happened so far. The residents are seeking an injunction so that the government—both that of Mexico City, as well as Sacmex and also Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex)—will make public the information on the case.

Meanwhile, residents remain uncertain about the quality of the water that reaches their homes for consumption and daily activities. video posted on social mediaaffected people demanded that the authorities make the information transparent and that their right to health and access to water without contaminants be respected. In it, they describe how they detected the contamination and the effects they have suffered, such as skin irritation and physical discomfort in people and pets. Cindy explains that it is important for their health to know what they were or are exposed to, but there is also concern that there may be more affected areas or that what happened will happen again.

When and how did the contaminated water crisis in Mexico City begin?

This crisis began in early April when residents of the Valle, Nápoles and surrounding areas began reporting on social media a smell of gasoline in the water coming from the taps and showers in their homes. Some even reported skin and eye problems. A week and a half after the first reports, the government of the Mexican capital acknowledged that the water was contaminated with oils and lubricants. On April 10, Batres reported that the water well where the contamination allegedly originated had been closed. He added that two industries that handle various components and substances in the area were closed “as a precaution” and that the state oil company Pemex checked the pipelines it has in the area without finding any anomalies.

What is the origin of water pollution?

To date, the cause of the water contamination in the Benito Juárez neighborhood remains uncertain. While some residents are considering the assumption that the cause of the contamination is fuel theft, Sacmex filed a complaint with the capital’s Attorney General’s Office alleging sabotage.

A study by a group of scientists associated with the Water Research Network of the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM) has found “organic compounds derived from petroleum” in three samples of the water supply from the Benito Juárez municipality in Mexico City. Delia Montero, coordinator of the Network, told EL PAÍS that “if they were pure oils, it would be easier to clean the water than if they were derived from petroleum. They are from the same family but they are not the same,” referring to the government’s first versions that the contamination had to do with the family of oils and lubricants.

The specialist also spoke in that interview about the danger of cleaning with chlorine. Cindy told this newspaper that she has detected that the water she receives is “hyperchlorinated.” Montero addressed a concern that the neighbors have also had: has the contamination reached the aquifer? “I would say yes. If it is oil, it could be from a factory, a gas station, but if it is oil, the picture changes a lot. The well that was closed is 120 meters deep. That water, so that people understand, is from the aquifer and if that water is contaminated with oil derivatives, it means that there is an oil leak, from a pipeline that passes near there. What we do not know is how big the leak was and where it is running. The water seeks its course, like oil,” explained the specialist. Precisely, it is these doubts that the Government has not finished clarifying three months after the first reports of contamination.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.