D.He is said to be whistleblower Edward Snowden, according to one U.S. District Court ruling of Eastern Virginia will cede approximately $ 5.2 million in fees to the American state. It is about $ 4.2 million for his memoir “Permanent Record” and a good $ 1 million from 56 appearances. The US Department of Justice stressed on Thursday that Snowden should not benefit from a “breach of trust”.

The court found that Snowden had violated his obligation to have the publications related to his intelligence activities submitted for approval. Snowden had signed confidentiality agreements three times with the secret services CIA and NSA, which provided for this.

In 2013, Snowden had given journalists documents on spying activities by the US interception service NSA and its British counterpart GCHQ. In doing so, he revealed excessive surveillance on the Internet. While fleeing via Hong Kong, he said he wanted to go to Ecuador, but ended up at Moscow Airport after the US government canceled his passport. Snowden got asylum in Russia, where he still lives today.

For the publication of Snowden’s memoir “Permanent Record” in September 2019, the US government filed a lawsuit to claim the proceeds from the book.

Snowden himself emphasized “Twitter“That the monetary claim could not be enforced as long as he was in exile.