In a tough legal battle in New York, former US President Donald Trump has been fined for withholding information. A judge on Monday charged Trump with contempt of court, ruling that the Republican must pay $10,000 for each day he fails to produce requested documents. This was announced by the office of the New York Attorney General Letitia James, who had requested the sentence. The background is civil investigations by the Democratic Attorney General against Trump’s corporate empire for possibly fraudulent business practices.

James took the decision as a victory for justice and a sign that no one is above the law. “For years, Donald Trump has attempted to evade the law and prevent our lawful investigations into him and his company’s financial dealings,” she said. The New York Times reported that a lawyer for Trump now wants to appeal.

According to James, Trump and the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading financial reporting to gain economic advantage. It is also about the suspicion that Trump’s company has given false information about the value of real estate.

Also criminal investigations against Trump and his empire

Trump’s company denies the allegations. Donald Trump is the founder of the Trump Organization, his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are the vice presidents of the company conglomerate, which is primarily active in the real estate sector. At the same time, criminal investigations against Trump and his empire are also underway in New York.

A judge in New York decided in mid-February in the civil proceedings that the 75-year-old and his two children had to face an interrogation within 21 days. Trump is taking legal action against this decision. The court also ruled that Trump should submit a set of documents to the attorney general’s office by March 3. The deadline was later extended to the end of March. James accuses Trump of violating the court order to delay the investigation.





