The whistleblower recently published his memoir. An American court has now ruled that Snowden is not entitled to income from a “breach of trust”.

D.According to an American court decision, whistleblower Edward Snowden is expected to cede around $ 5.2 million in fees to the American state. It is about $ 4.2 million for his memoir “Permanent Record” and a good $ 1 million from 56 appearances. The US Department of Justice stressed on Thursday that Snowden should not benefit from a “breach of trust”.

It was not until September that an American federal court exonerated Snowden from the allegation of espionage by declaring the NSA’s eavesdropping practices unlawful. The judgment that has now been passed, however, states that Snowden has violated his obligation to have the publications related to his secret service activities submitted for approval. Snowden had signed confidentiality agreements three times with the secret services CIA and NSA, which provided for this.

In 2013 Snowden had given journalists documents on spying activities by the NSA interception service and its British counterpart GCHQ. In doing so, he revealed excessive surveillance on the Internet. While fleeing via Hong Kong, he said he wanted to go to Ecuador, but was stranded at Moscow Airport after the American government canceled his passport. Snowden got asylum in Russia.

The United States government filed a lawsuit in September 2019 for the publication of Snowden’s memoir “Permanent Record” for the proceeds from the book.