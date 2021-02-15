A Roma family in Hildesheim was wrongly cut in social benefits, according to a court. The family could not prove citizenship.

GÖTTINGEN taz | The entitlement to social benefits of Roma who have fled to Germany has been significantly strengthened by a far-reaching court order. The State Social Court of Lower Saxony-Bremen obliged the Hildesheim district to grant a six-person Roma family from Kosovo higher social benefits.

With the decision that became known on Monday, the judges rejected a complaint from the district against a previous judgment by the Hildesheim Social Court. This had obliged the district to grant the family full benefits and to give them access to the statutory health insurance system.

Despite considerable efforts, the family had not been able to prove their own identity for years, as citizenship had not been confirmed by the authorities of Kosovo or Serbia and North Macedonia. The district has refused to pay the family’s usual social benefits since 2015 on the grounds that they had not presented passports and had not proven their nationality.

Nationwide, refugees who cannot prove their citizenship because of lost passports and who do not actively participate in the procurement of new papers must expect “measures to terminate their stay”, i.e. their deportation. They also receive fewer allowances than other refugees. Many Roma as well as Kurdish-Arab Mahalmi are paperless and stateless – and therefore often have no way of proving their identity.

Systematically discriminated

From the point of view of the regional social court, a refusal of the family brought to court to obtain identity papers could not be determined. At the same time, it referred to UNHCR guidelines for determining the international protection needs of people from Kosovo. Many Roma lived there excluded and not registered.

The Göttingen lawyer Sven Adam represents the family. He said that Roma are “systematically discriminated against in Kosovo, including the fact that they are often denied citizenship and right of residence”. The Hildesheim district continues this discrimination. “The Roma families live in a constant spiral of discrimination from institutional racism.”

The regional social court also slapped the Hildesheim district in another decision. A 21-year-old Rome had taken action against the fact that his benefits were reduced because of an alleged joint economic activity with other people in a Hildesheim refugee hostel.

The district classifies the corresponding complex as shared accommodation within the meaning of the right of residence and reduces the monthly payments for single adults living there, since joint management leads to savings in housekeeping. Due to the separate kitchens and sanitary facilities, however, shared accommodation cannot be assumed, the court replied. Both resolutions of the regional social court are final.