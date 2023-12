Former President Donald Trump during a rally held in Durham, in the state of New Hampshire, last Saturday (16) | Photo: EFE/EPA/AMANDA SABGA

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled this Tuesday (19) that former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) is ineligible for the presidential election primaries in the American state in 2024.

According to Reuters, the decision applies in principle only to the Republican Party primaries in the state, scheduled for March 5, when Trump's name will not be included in the candidate options.

However, as a last resort, the former president must also have his name removed from the ballots for the November 5th presidential election in Colorado if he is chosen as the Republican Party candidate at the end of all the primaries – he is leading the polls by a large margin. .

The decision does not remove Trump from the race, as he remains eligible in other American states.

Colorado, where the current president, Joe Biden, received the most votes in the 2020 election, is considered a “blue state” – that is, a state in which the Democratic Party always wins. The state represents ten of the 538 electoral votes in the United States presidential election.

The decision is the first in history to make a US presidential candidate ineligible in a state based on a rule in the US Constitution that prohibits officials who have been involved in “insurrections or rebellions” from holding public office.

The lawsuit was filed by a group of voters from Colorado, advised by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, who called for Trump's ineligibility alleging that the former president had incited supporters to invade the Capitol in January 2021, during the session joint meeting of the American Congress in which Biden's victory in the 2020 election was validated.

A Trump campaign spokesperson said an appeal will be filed against the decision.

“The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely wrong decision tonight and we will quickly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a simultaneous request for a stay on this deeply undemocratic decision,” he said.

According to CNN, the decision will be suspended until January 4th due to Trump's appeal to the United States Supreme Court.