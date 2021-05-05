The satisfaction of the Buenos Aires government for the support of the Supreme Court for the autonomy of the City to decide on the continuity of face-to-face classes was left to privacy.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta asked “Temperance” and not celebrating in public, something fulfilled by most of the civil servants during the course of the afternoon of this Tuesday.

“In this context of pandemic it is not a goal to celebrate“Was the soccer figure they appealed to at the Uspallata headquarters.

Judge Carlos Rosenkratz.

Rodríguez Larreta lowered that line to avoid giving a image of euphoria against hand the delicate health scenario due to the number of infections, the occupation of intensive care beds and the economy in tension due to the new restrictions.

Also for try to rebuild the relationship with Alberto Fernández, after the dispute over the schools marked the point of greatest conflict between both administrations since the beginning of the pandemic, higher than the fight for the reduction of the coparticipation to the City.

“This is no time for triumphalism. We must continue with temperance and be at the height of the circumstances with the management ”, was the message from Rodríguez Larreta that reached ministers and secretaries, once the ruling was confirmed in which Carlos Rosenkrantz, Ricardo Lorenzetti, Juan Carlos Maqueda and Horacio Rosatti (Elena Highton abstained) endorsed the attribution of the City to decide on the modality of education in the district.

The head of government had made a similar order, of “not falling into triumphalism”, when two weeks ago the Appeals Chamber annulled the DNU that suspended face-to-face classes.

During the weekend, even with moderation, the perspective on the pronouncement of the Court was favorable according to the gaze of Buenos Aires officials.

“Failure reaffirms the decision and conviction of the presence, but the pandemic continues, the cases are very high and we have to keep looking at the health system, “summarized the position of a member of the Cabinet.

The City ratified that for the time being it will maintain the scheme of attendance to schools in kindergartens, initial and primary level, bimodality for secondary and virtual classes for adults, tertiary and professional training: “That was resolved based on health criteria, not for a political issue “.

Radio silence

Late Tuesday night, the main members of the Buenos Aires government remained silent and they had no scheduled interviews, in contrast to other referents of Together for Change, such as Patricia Bullrich, Mario Negri, Martín Lousteau and Maximiliano Ferraro.

One of the few officials who came out of the strategy was Lucas Delfino, undersecretary of Urban Cooperation. “Beyond the favorable result for the autonomy of the City, this is a synthesis of the country that the Government wants: all kneeling before the Casa Rosada,” he tweeted.

Rodríguez Larreta had already said that he was looking redirect relationships with the Casa Rosada, materialized in the link between Diego Santilli and Julio Vitobello -Secretary General of the Presidency-, the coordination between the ministers Fernán Quirós and Carla Vizzotti or in other areas such as Security between the vice-chief himself, Sabina Frederic and Sergio Berni.

“The bridges are being retaken”, They considered, beyond the government’s reaction to the ruling.

In turn, mayors of the PRO in the suburbs will seek that the ruling of the highest court works as a momentum for claims in their districts, beyond the different scenario because in those cases the schools mostly depend on the Province.

“We are not going to abandon the request for face-to-face classes. That is why we insist on a new judicial presentation, and we will continue to do everything in our power so that the classrooms do not remain empty, ”said Jorge Macri, Vicente López’s communal chief.

Jorge Macri, mayor of Vicente López.

Diego Valenzuela will insist with the claim on Tres de Febrero. “The ruling of the Supreme Court on face-to-face education, although it is for another jurisdiction, challenges the province of Buenos Aires “, he expressed on social networks.

In Lanús, Néstor Grindetti will analyze it this Wednesday and is preparing to present a protocol to open schools, especially gardens under the orbit of the municipality.