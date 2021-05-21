E.in Mädchen finally failed in court to be accepted into the Berlin State and Cathedral Choir, which is only occupied by boys. The Higher Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg rejected an appeal with the judgment on Friday. The girl had applied for admission to the choir when she was nine at the time. The choirmaster refused. The reason: She does not reach the required level, and her voice does not fit into the sound of a boys’ choir.

The girl’s mother had taken to court because she saw her daughter’s right to equality violated. The Berlin administrative court had rejected the lawsuit in 2019, but saw the dispute as a “pilot case” and had therefore allowed an appeal.

The Higher Administrative Court now stated that the selection decision of the choir director did not reveal any errors of judgment. In particular, the “orientation on whether the applicants fit the sound of a boys’ choir in addition to their high level of training” is not objectionable.

The state of Berlin is allowed by the state constitution to maintain the tradition of boys’ choirs, which has emerged from Christian sacred music, in order to protect cultural life. “This entitles the choir director to exclude girls if, despite all their talent, their voice does not correspond to the sound of such a choir.”

This political decision is not objectionable to the courts if it is also possible for girls in the state of Berlin to receive a high-quality arts education.