After ten years of waiting and two days of trial, the 3rd Jury Court of the Capital, in Rio de Janeiro, decided that the murder of Johnatha de Oliveira Lima in 2014, in the Manguinhos favela, should be classified as manslaughter, when there is no intention to kill. The decision represents a lower classification than that requested by the prosecution, for whom the crime committed by military police officer Alessandro Marcelino de Souza was intentional homicide (with intent to kill).

With the decision, there is a decline in jurisdiction and the case will be transferred to the Military Court for trial. The process and investigations will begin again and the sentence will be effectively decided by military judges. There is still an appeal by the Public Prosecutor's Office.

Johnatha was 19 years old on May 14, 2014, when he came across a disturbance between police and residents of the Manguinhos favela. A shot fired by the Pacification Police Unit (UPP) agent, Alessandro Marcelino, hit the young man in the back. He was taken to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) and died at the scene. The family filed a complaint at the police station and began to press for the investigation to continue.

Johnatha's mother, Ana Paula Oliveira, created the group Mães de Manguinhos, alongside Fátima Pinho, who also lost her murdered son. They began to welcome other victims and demand answers from the authorities for crimes committed by agents of the State. In an interview with Agência Brasil on February 9, Ana Paula spoke of her expectations for the trial. She wanted the police officer's conviction to become a reference for other mothers who went through similar pain.

Jury court

The jury began on Tuesday afternoon (5) and closed in the early evening of Wednesday (6), with nine witnesses interviewed, five for the prosecution and four for the defense. The first witness to testify was Glicélia Souza, a neighbor and childhood friend of Johnatha. She reported that she heard the sound of gunshots and hid with her son inside a store. She was unable to see where the shot was fired from, but she saw Johnatha unarmed, lying on the ground with injuries, being helped by other people. Residents commented that the shots came from the police.

Fátima dos Santos was the second to testify and said she saw three police officers at the time of the crime, but did not witness the shooting. She was accompanied by her son, who said he saw Johnatha shot on the ground. Then, she saw people walking towards the military police throwing stones at them.

Civil Police expert Izabel Solange de Santana said that of the 12 weapons collected for technical examination (9 pistols and 3 rifles), one was compatible with the one that hit Johnatha.

Johnatha's aunt, Patrícia de Oliveira, said she found out about the crime from her cousin.

“It was all very fast. We received information that he was shot in the back, I went to the UPA and they said he was dead, and I saw police officers circulating inside the UPA and they had not helped my nephew. When I went to the police station to file a police report, I discovered that police officers who had participated in the action were giving statements as a form of resistance,” said Patrícia.

The trial also included testimonies from defense witnesses, interrogation of the defendant, in addition to debates between the prosecution and defense. It was based on these procedures that the Jury Court decided to classify the crime committed by military police officer Alessandro Marcelino de Souza as culpable homicide.