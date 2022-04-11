If you park your electric car at a public charging station, you must immediately remove the vehicle when the battery is full. If you fail to do so, you risk a fine of 95 euros. And then it doesn’t matter how long the car has been plugged in fully charged. This has been determined by the Arnhem-Leeuwarden Court of Appeal.

Many municipalities apply rules to make life difficult for so-called ‘charging station stickers’. These motorists park much longer than necessary in such a special charging point. In this way, they unnecessarily occupy the scarce number of parking spaces. But can you expect well-intentioned electric drivers to be back at the car exactly the moment the light turns green?

The owner of an MG who had parked his car on Boerenburgerweg in Noordwijk does not think so. He appealed his fine to the Court of Appeal, but still has to pay. A municipal inspector found that the green light was on and that the car was wrongly parked in a place intended for charging electric cars. Because the car had not been removed 1 hour and 59 minutes later, a fine was issued. See also Jetour will release a crossover for travel

The General Local Ordinance (APV) of Noordwijk (and many other municipalities) states that it is prohibited ‘to keep a space reserved for charging occupied for a long time’. The MG driver doesn’t think 1 hour 59 minutes is ‘long’ and says it is impossible to stay with the car while charging, exactly until the light turns green.

The Court of Appeal leaves the question of how long ‘long-term’ is for what it is and states that it is always the responsibility of the motorist to remove the car as soon as the battery is full. The judge points out that many cars specify an expected charging time and that the owner can also make such a calculation himself. If you do not pay attention to this, you do so at your own risk.





