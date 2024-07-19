Judicial turn in the baptized as kick in the door case either ram case. The High Court of Justice of Madrid has partially amended the sentence handed down on December 23 by the Provincial Court of Madrid which concluded that the police officers who broke into a flat on Lagasca Street in Madrid on March 21, 2021, without judicial authorization to stop an illegal party when there were restrictions on gatherings due to the pandemic, were “legitimized” to do so and, therefore, acquitted them of the crime of breaking and entering for which the private prosecution was asking for four years in prison for each one. The magistrates now point out, in response to the appeal filed by the tenant of the house, that in reality the two agents were not legitimate since “they lacked legal authorization” [para irrumpir en la vivienda]having been carried out without the consent of the owner and without judicial authorization, outside the cases permitted by law and without any cause for crime.” The ruling maintains, however, the acquittal of the police officers, although in this case not because they had not committed a crime, but because they incurred in it by mistake. The decision, which is not final, will be appealed before the Supreme Court by at least one of the agents, as confirmed to EL PAÍS.

The police action, now considered illegal, generated a huge controversy after the images recorded by one of the occupants of the house were spread on social networks days after the incident. In the video, a young woman was seen refusing to open the door if the officers did not have a court order. After an exchange of words that lasted about an hour, the police broke down the door. Nine of the 14 people who participated in the party were arrested accused of a crime of serious disobedience to authority, although they were released hours later and the crime was filed. In their report, the police stressed that their action had been protected, among other legal precepts, by the Citizen Security Law, known as gag lawInterior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska then argued that the police had acted within the law.

Despite this, the case went ahead and the six police officers who participated in the operation were brought to trial, although in the end only two of them were charged, one of them the sub-inspector who directed the police action. After the hearing, the jury unanimously declared the two officers not guilty in November, and a month later the Provincial Court issued the sentence that acquitted them, concluding that what in principle would have been a mere administrative infraction by the people celebrating the party – punishable by a fine for not obeying the police order to open the door – became a crime of disobedience that enabled the officers to break down the door even though they had no court order.

Now the three judges of the Civil and Criminal Division of the High Court of Justice of Madrid reject the argument of the judge who presided over the trial and conclude that there was never a “flagrant crime that would have allowed the accused police officers to enter the house without judicial authorization”. The ruling in which they partially uphold the appeal of the tenant of the flat emphasizes that “when the police officers arrived at the house, no crime was being committed, but rather an administrative offence and that the initial refusal of the people who were inside the house to identify themselves is nothing more than another administrative offence, it cannot be understood that the latter was transformed into serious disobedience by the fact that the officers insisted on their request at the door of the house for almost 45 minutes and the former continued in their refusal”.

The judges add that “the facts declared proven do not reflect that the officers entered the house urgently to prevent the commission of a crime but rather ‘to put an end to the noise caused by the music and voices coming from inside the house.’” They add that the fact that the occupants “when they noticed the presence of the police” turned off the music and remained silent “waiting for the officers to leave and thus avoid being sanctioned” supports the idea that they committed an administrative offence but not a crime.

The court believes that the identification of the persons who were in the flat did not require “immediate entry into the house, without first obtaining a judicial authorisation, since having located the house, while awaiting the enabling judicial resolution, it would have been sufficient to establish a surveillance device that, if necessary, would have identified the persons who were leaving it”. Therefore, it concludes that the kick in the door “was not necessary to prevent the consummation of a crime, the escape of its alleged perpetrators or the disappearance of elements or facts of the crime”.

However, the magistrates uphold the acquittal of the two accused officers, considering that, although they committed a crime of breaking and entering, both acted in error. In the case of one of them, it was an “invincible” error and, therefore, an exonerating one. And in the case of the sub-inspector who gave the order to break down the door, this was “vincible”, that is, avoidable if due diligence had been applied. In this last case, the law establishes that the crime must then be considered to have been committed by negligence and not by intent. The court recalls that the Penal Code does not contemplate the crime of breaking and entering by negligence, so it concludes that no penalty can be imposed on this police officer.