The President of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

A federal judge in Argentina ordered this Tuesday (27) that the government of President Javier Milei suspend the cut in funds it had been making to the province of Chubut, in the south of the country, due to a debt that the district owes to the government federal.

The decision responded to a request from the governor of Chubut, Ignacio Torres, who is part of the political group of former president Maurício Macri (2015-2019), who claimed that the withholding of part of the federal tax co-participation was “illegal and arbitrary” , and that it harmed the “essential services of the province”.

The Milei government, which is making a severe fiscal adjustment in Argentina, will appeal the measure, according to the Economy Ministry. The federal government argued that the province of Chubut went into debt by placing as collateral the funds corresponding to it for co-participation in taxes, and that it therefore had the right to retain the resources.

The federal court ruled that the funding cut must cease until the province's debt refinancing is completed, and urged the parties – the federal government and Chubut – to negotiate on reasonable terms.

According to information from the Clarín newspaper, the magistrate also criticized in his decision the stance of the Milei government, which, according to him, ignored the refinancing requests that had been made by the province, and said that this “contradicted the principles of good faith and federal loyalty ”.

Chubut is Argentina's second largest oil producer and third largest natural gas producer. Governor Torres even threatened to cut off energy supplies to the rest of the country if the State did not return the claimed funds.

Several other provinces governed by opposition forces, such as Buenos Aires, also went to court against Milei's adjustment measures, which drastically reduced transfers to the districts. (With EFE Agency)