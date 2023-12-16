The repeal was celebrated by the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, who called the measure a “preventive approach”

The TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) revoked this Saturday (Dec 16, 2023) the decision that prohibited the apprehension of minors without being caught in the act on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro. The revocation was celebrated by the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL-RJ), on social media.

“Order has been restored”declared Castro, who thanked the president of the court, judge Ricardo Rodrigues Cardoso, for the revocation.

According to the governor, the decision prevented the State from exercising the role of “preventive approach” in Operation Summer. “We were left with no alternative but to go to court to defend our population’s right to safety”said Castro.

According to the news portal G1, the decision was given by judge Lysia Maria da Rocha Mesquita, from the 1st Court of Children, Youth and the Elderly of the Capital. Mesquita determined that the government and Rio City Hall would only apprehend teenagers in cases where an infraction was caught.