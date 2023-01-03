Monterrey, Nuevo León.-For notoriously inadmissible, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) dismissed three controversies constitutions presented by the Governor Samuel Garcia against reforms of the local Congress that seek to give more resources to the municipalities and limit their management of surpluses.

Yesterday, in the plenary session of the Court, in which Minister Norma Piña was elected President of the SCJN, it was reported that the appeals were discarded because García did not publish the changes and, therefore, a requirement is not met necessary to challenge them.

The reforms against which the Governor sought to dissent are to the Finance Coordination Law and the Financial Administration Law.

In the session, Minister Javier Laynez presented, on his behalf and that of Piña, the procedures carried out as members of the Recess Commission.

“Constitutional controversies 269/2022, 270/2022 and 271/2022, promoted by the Executive Power of the State of Nuevo León, were dismissed for notorious and manifest inadmissibility,” said Laynez.

In controversy 269, the Governor argued that the budget was affected by reforms to the Finance Coordination Law to create the Fund for Metropolitan Municipalities and the Fund for Municipalities of the Peripheral Zone.

In the 270, the Executive disagreed with changes to the Financial Administration Law to prevent the free disposal of surplus resources and force it to have its management endorsed by the Legislature.

Lastly, appeal 271 went against reforms to the Finance Coordination Law to create the Support Fund for Metropolitan Municipalities.