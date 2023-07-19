The court rejects the request of Ridouan Taghi’s lawyers to postpone the Marengo trial by at least nine months. “The interests of the accused in such a long delay outweigh the interests of completing the case in the first instance without further delay,” the court said on Wednesday.

The court does expect that the verdict of the extensive Marengo liquidation process will be postponed by ‘a few months’. Except for exceptional new circumstances, the court said. A new ruling date is expected in September.

Initially, the court planned to rule on October 20, but earlier this month it became clear that that date will not be met. During previous hearings, the court was unable to give a definite answer about the duration of the delay.

Weski

Marengo main suspect Taghi was left without a lawyer after the arrest of Inez Weski in April. She is suspected of participating in a criminal organization engaged in international drug trafficking and money laundering and violating secrets. Weski is said to have shared information from Taghi from the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Vught with his contacts in the outside world and was held in custody for some time.

Recently, three new lawyers had come forward for Taghi. They asked for a postponement in order to study the extensive file. The extensive liquidation process Marengo has been going on for more than five years and is now in its final phase. The sentences have been pronounced – a life sentence has been demanded against main suspect Ridouan Taghi and five co-defendants – and the lawyers have responded to this.

Many of the seventeen suspects have been in pre-trial detention for a long time. A number of suspects had asked the court last week to end their pre-trial detention, especially now that it is not clear how long the case will last. But the court rejected those requests on Wednesday.

The process, which revolves around various liquidations and attempts, has now been running for five years and is in its final phase.