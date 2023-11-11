The family of baby Indi Gregory faced yet another defeat in British justice this Friday (10), as the last appeal to decide on the disconnection of the child’s life support was rejected. Indi, just eight months old, suffers from a rare mitochondrial disease, which currently has no cure and which affects the production of energy in her body’s cells.

The Queen’s Medical Centre, located in the city of Nottingham, where Indi is currently being cared for, stated that “there is no further action to be taken in her treatment”. The family then tried to seek permission from the court to end the baby’s care at their home, located in the county of Derbyshire, but the court’s decision denied this request and determined that this could only occur in the hospital.

The Court of Appeal judge handling the case, Peter Jackson, called the family’s latest appeal “completely without merit” and expressed his “deep concern” about legal actions that he callously called “manipulative to frustrate judicial decisions.” . The judge said that appeals about the case will no longer be “tolerated”, which indicates that the baby will not be able to leave the hospital.

The Court states that it made the decision to terminate the baby’s medical care in a hospital because it considered that she was receiving “invasive treatments that were causing her significant pain.”

Indi’s parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, sought to reverse the decision to end the baby’s care at the hospital, claiming that the life support should take place in their home, accompanied by their loved ones and not in an impersonal environment. However, this Friday’s decision did not allow this to happen.

Little Indi Gregory’s parents tried in every way to reverse the doctors’ decision to end her care in court. The legal battle has involved multiple hearings since the initial decision granted by a judge in October, which authorized the removal of Indi’s life support devices. The baby’s parents tried to overturn the decision at the English Court of Appeal at the European Court of Human Rights, but were unsuccessful.

The Bambino Gesu Children’s Hospital in Rome, Italy, even agreed to provide treatment for Indi, but an English judge denied the request to transfer the baby to Rome, stating that “it would not be in the best interests of the child”, according to information from the BBC.

The family, supported by Christian Concern, a pro-life group, expressed their outrage at the most recent court ruling and stated that they “will continue to fight for Indi’s right to life.” The Queen’s Medical Center said it will provide “expert care” in “compliance with the most recent court ruling.”