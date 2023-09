How did you feel about the content of this article?

Putin’s opponent, Alexei Navalny, during a session at the Russian court that sentenced him to 19 years in prison on August 4 | Photo: EFE

Russia’s First Court of Appeal rejected this Tuesday (26) an appeal from opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s defense and upheld his 19-year prison sentence for the crime of creating an extremist organization.

“The court considered the appeal from the defense of Alexei Navalny and Daniel Kholodni and decided to keep the first instance decision unchanged, in addition to not granting the request from the defense of those convicted,” the Russian court ruled, according to the news agency Interfax.

According to the ruling, the time Navalny is imprisoned will be counted as part of the sentence.

The trial was held behind closed doors due to a request from the Russian Interior Ministry, justifying the fact with the alleged intentions of the opponent’s supporters to carry out provocations in the court.

Navalny participated in the session via videoconference, as he is in a prison in the Vladimir region – around 200 kilometers from Moscow – where he is already serving nine years in prison.

Following this decision, the sentence imposed in August comes into force and Navalny will be transferred to a high security prison.

The opposition leader was convicted of creating an extremist organization, the Fund to Fight Corruption (FBK), created in 2011 and banned from operating two years ago.

The FBK was criticized and opposed by the Kremlin because it denounced the illicit enrichment of high-ranking officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he accused in 2021 of having a sumptuous palace on the shores of the Black Sea.

The fund was also accused of financing and instigating extremist activities, creating an organization that violated citizens’ rights and involving minors in dangerous actions, in reference to opposition demonstrations not authorized by the government. (With information from the EFE Agency)