Court overturned an injunction that had suspended the rule for companies with more than 100 employees to demand vaccination against Covid-19 or weekly negative test| Photo: Neil Hall/EFE

A US appeals court overturned an injunction and reinstated a Joe Biden government rule that sets a deadline for companies with more than 100 employees to require employees to vaccinate against Covid-19 or to test weekly for negative coronavirus infection.

The measure, which will go into effect on Jan. 4, had been suspended by an injunction issued by the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit of New Orleans in November. The decision this Friday (17), by the application of the rule, is the Sixth Court of Appeals of Cincinnati.

According to information from CNBC, the court found that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), an agency of the US Department of Labor, “has demonstrated the widespread danger that Covid-19 poses to workers – workers not vaccinated in particular – in their workplaces”.

Regarding the arguments of the plaintiffs (attorneys of states governed by the Republican Party, companies and employers’ unions) that the rule will generate costs for the private sector, the court argued that an economic analysis conducted by OSHA demonstrated the feasibility of implementing the standard temporary emergency.