An Austrian court decided this Thursday to send him to a prison for common criminals Josef F., sentenced in 2009 to life imprisonment for having locked his daughter Elisabeth in a basement and raped him for 24 yearsa sentence that he has served until now in a center for sentenced people with mental problems.

The “monster of Amstetten”, who turns 89 next April, locked up his own daughter in 1984, sexually assaulted her for years and had seven children with her, who were born in the basement of the family home, without the rest of them. the family will find out.

The judicial decision, which will not be executed until it is final, means that He will continue serving his sentence in prison, although his defense continues to request conditional release and considers this measure as a first step towards his release from prison.

That request for general parole, however, was rejected this Thursday by the court.

If the ruling is not appealed, JOsef Fritz, who according to Austrian media changed his last name to Mayrhoff some time ago, will spend the next ten years in prison under the condition that he undergoes psychiatric therapy..

The decision for him to leave the psychiatric center has been based on an expert opinion that indicates that due to the dementia he suffers, the circumstances for his current conditions of confinement no longer exist.

The defense has also indicated that The court has indicated that the convicted person is no longer dangerousreports the APA agency.

His lawyer, Astrid Wagner, has assured that her client “is absolutely full of remorse.”

When Fritzl's crime was discovered in 2008, it caused an international commotion and the aggressor father, then 73 years old, was sentenced to life imprisonment in a prison for criminals with psychiatric problems in Krems, 80 kilometers from Vienna.

Elisabeth Fritzl spent 24 years locked in an 18 square meter basement in the family home, to which her father regularly went to rape her. As a result of these abuses, seven children were born, of which one died. In 2009, the man known as the “Amstetten Monster” was sentenced to life in prison.

Josef Fritzl escorted back to a prison after his hearing at the regional court in Krems an der Donau.

The details of the case

On April 19, 2008, a 19-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital in Amstetten, a town west of Vienna, with a genetic disease that doctors linked to incest.

This sparked a police investigation that led to the arrest of Josef Fritzl, then 72 years old, and revealed that he had kept his daughter locked up since 1984, in total, more than 8,600 days.

The young woman admitted to the hospital was the first of the seven children born from Fritzl's continuous sexual assaults on his daughter Elisabeth.

The victim said that Her father had abused her since she was a child and she ran away from home at the age of 18. After returning, her father locked her in the basement and told the rest of the family that the young woman had run away to join a cult.

the Stein penitentiary center where the Austrian Josef Fritzl is held.

Thus began a captivity that neither Elisabeth's mother nor her brothers, who lived in the same house, claimed to have been aware of for almost a quarter of a century.

Elisabeth explained to the authorities that She never rebelled or tried to escape because her father threatened to fill the basement with gas if she created trouble..

Seven children were born from the rapes. Of the six who survived, the attacker selected the weakest and loudest to take from the basement to live with him and his wife in the family home.

Thus, in 1993 she claimed that she had found a nine-month-old baby at the door of the house, with a handwritten note in which Elisabeth explained that she was already the mother of two children and that she could not take care of the baby.

That same formula was used by Fritzl to adopt, a year and a half later, Monika, then 10 months old, and, again, Alexander, 15 months old, in August 1997.

Neither the rest of the family nor the authorities of Amstetten, a small city of 23,000 inhabitants, questioned that version.

In 1996 twins were born, one of whom died after three days and, according to Elisabeth, his body was cremated in the garden by Fritzl himself.

The last child was born in 2003 and remained in the cell until the arrest of the aggressor's father-grandfather.

Josef Fritzl was arrested in April 2008 and DNA testing confirmed the paternity of Elisabeth's six living children.

One month after, The Austrian press revealed that Fritzl had already committed several sexual crimes in the 1960s, that had prescribed and whose record had been erased when he requested and obtained the adoption of his children-grandchildren.

Astrid Wagner, lawyer for Josef Fritzl.

On March 16, 2009, the trial began against the aggressor, accused of murder, rape, incest and deprivation of liberty. During the trial, he claimed that raping his daughter became an addiction.

After an initial denial of the charges, Fritzl ended up pleading guilty.

A psychiatric examination revealed an “alteration of sexual preferences”, enormous narcissism and an “emotional inability” to feel empathy with the suffering of his victims.

On March 19, 2009, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, which he began serving in an institution for mentally disturbed criminals.

His defense requested that he be transferred to a conventional prison, as a prior step to granting conditional freedom, a possibility provided for by the Austrian penal code for those who have spent at least fifteen years in prison.

EFE